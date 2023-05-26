Notifications

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   second day of Navtapa in Damoh, storm caused havoc, trees and electric poles were uprooted in many places.

Damoh Weather: दमोह में नवतपा के दूसरे दिन आंधी-तूफान ने मचाई तबाही, कई जगह पेड़ और बिजली के पोल उखड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दमोह Published by: दिनेश शर्मा Updated Fri, 26 May 2023 04:47 PM IST
दमोह में पेड़ के नीचे दबी कार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मध्यप्रदेश के दमोह में मौसम फिर गड़बड़ा गया। नवतपा में जहां भीषण गर्मी झेलना होती है, वहीं इसके उलट यहां आंधी-तूफान देखने को मिल रहा है। नवतपा के दूसरे दिन आंधी ने जिले में खासा नुकसान किया। कई जगह पेड़ और बिजली के पोल उखड़ गए।
 
दमोह में आंधी से कई जगह बिजली के पोल उखड़ गए। - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दमोह जिले के हटा-पटेरा मार्ग पर शुक्रवार सुबह आंधी का जोर देखा गया। तेज हवाओं ने कई पेड़ उखाड़ दिए, कई बिजली के पोल गिरा दिए और कई घरों के छप्पर भी उड़ गए। हवा इतनी तेज थी कि मझगुवां पतोल गांव में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल हो गया था। यहां पर एक पेड़ के नीचे खड़ी कार पर पेड़ गिर गया, जिससे कार क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है।
 
दमोह में कई जगह पेड़ भी गिर गए। - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
स्थानीय लोगों का कहना था कि सुबह करीब 10 बजे अचानक तेज हवाएं चलने लगी और वह तूफान में बदल गईं। कुछ ही देर में आसपास के पूरे क्षेत्र में धूल के गुबार दिखाई दे रहे थे। कुछ भी साफ नहीं दिख रहा था। हवाएं इतनी तेज थीं कि लोगों के घरों के छप्पर उड़ गए, जो कई फीट दूर मिले आंधी के बाद माहौल शांत हुआ और तब बाहर निकलकर लोगों ने नुकसान का जायजा लिया। जिले भर में तेज धूप निकली हुई है, लेकिन ठंडी हवा चल रही है। आसमान पूरी तरह साफ है और मौसम सामान्य होने के कारण लोगों को गर्मी का आभास नहीं हो रहा है।
