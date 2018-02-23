शहर चुनें

विधायक लोकेंद्र चौहान को सीएम योगी ने दी श्रद्घांजलि, परिवार से कहा- हम सब आपके साथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 11:19 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ शुक्रवार को गांव आलमपुरी में विधायक लोकेंद्र चौहान के आवास पर पहुंचे व घरवालों को सांत्वना दी। मुख्यमंत्री करीब 25 मिनट तक घर के अंदर रहे। इस दौरान परिजनों के अलावा पार्टी के कई नेता भी वहां मौजूद रहे।
