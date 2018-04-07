बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac86c384f1c1bcd618b6150","slug":"weather-forecast-in-april-month","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940-\u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आंधी-तूफान ने गर्मी से दिलाई राहत, मौसम विज्ञानियों ने बताया आने वाले दिनों में कैसा रहेगा मौसम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 01:48 PM IST
शुक्रवार देर रात शहर और आसपास के इलाकों में मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया। रात करीब दो बजे के बाद तेज आंधी के साथ हुई झमाझम बारिश ने शहर का मौसम खुशनुमा कर दिया। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक शहर में 60 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से तेज हवा चली और 9.6 मिलीमीटर बारिश रिकार्ड हुई।
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.