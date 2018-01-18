बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6042b74f1c1b77268b4fe6","slug":"temperature-fell-down-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0928 \u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिर लौटी गलन भरी ठंड, मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया आने वाले दिनों में कैसा रहेगा हाल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 12:18 PM IST
पाकिस्तान में सक्रिय पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने लखनऊ समेत यूपी के कई हिस्सों में जाती ठंड को वापस बुलाया है। दो दिनों तक दोपहर की गुनगुनी धूप की राहत के बाद बुधवार से मौसम ने दोबारा करवट ली है।
