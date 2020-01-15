शहर चुनें

मकर संक्राति पर पहाड़ में कौवों के लिए मनाया जाता है 'घुघुतिया' त्योहार, जानें- इससे जुड़ी रोचक कथा

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 05:42 PM IST
story related to ghughutia festival in uttaranchal
उत्तराखंड राज्य के कुमाऊं में मकर संक्रांति पर 'घुघुतिया' त्योहार मनाया जाता है। इस त्योहार की अपनी अलग ही पहचान है। त्योहार का मुख्य आकर्षण कौवा है। बच्चे इस दिन बनाए गए घुघुती कौवे को खिलाकर कहते हैं- 'काले कौवा काले घुघुति माला खा ले'। इस त्योहार के संबंध में एक प्रचलित कथा है। जिसके अनुसार, प्राचीन काल में कुमाऊं में चन्द्र वंश के राजा कल्याण चंद राज करते थे। राजा कल्याण चंद की कोई संतान नहीं थी। उनका कोई उत्तराधिकारी भी नहीं था। उनका मंत्री सोचता था कि राजा के बाद राज्य मुझे ही मिलेगा।
 




 
