20 दिन में 6 करोड़ लीटर शराब पी गए यूपी के पियक्कड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 10:32 PM IST
शराब
योगी सरकार ने भले ही उत्तर प्रदेश में शराब बिक्री के समय को कम कर दिया हो, लेकिन शराब पीने वालों के जोश में कोई कमी नहीं आई है। आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो समय कम होने के बावजूद भी पिछले वित्त वर्ष के मुकाबले बिक्री में बढ़ोतरी हुई है।
