कैंपस प्रिंसेज के लिए रैंप पर उतरीं सुंदरियों ने दिखाईं दिलकश अदाएं, देखें- तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5dcbd8638ebc3e5b6c69d2c5","slug":"road-to-miss-india-program-of-asma-hussain-institute-of-fashion-technology-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कैंपस प्रिंसेज
- फोटो : अमर उजाला