Real Anamika Shukla revealed shocking truth to Gonda District Basic Education Officer see photos

सामने आई असली अनामिका शुक्ला ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच, कहा-प्रदेश में गूंजता रहा नाम और मैं...

संजय तिवारी, अमर उजाला, गोंडा, Updated Wed, 10 Jun 2020 09:07 AM IST
anamika shukla
anamika shukla - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदेश के नौ जिलों में अनामिका शुक्ला के नाम से कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय स्कूलों में विज्ञान शिक्षिका के पद पर महिलाएं कार्य कर रहीं थीं, शासन स्तर से हुई जांच में इनके करीब 12 लाख रुपये मानदेय लेने की बात भी सामने आई है। अनामिका शुक्ला के अभिलेखों की पड़ताल करते हुए रविवार के अंक में अमर उजाला ने रिपोर्ट प्रकाशित की थी। 

 
anamika shukla anamika shukla teacher anamika shukla up teacher

anamika shukla
anamika shukla - फोटो : अमर उजाला
anamika shukla
anamika shukla - फोटो : अमर उजाला
anamika shukla
anamika shukla - फोटो : अमर उजाला
anamika shukla
anamika shukla - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोंडा जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. इंद्रजीत प्रजापति
गोंडा जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. इंद्रजीत प्रजापति - फोटो : अमर उजाला
