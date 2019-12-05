शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Police misbehaves with the women protesting against Hyderabad gang rape.

हैदराबाद गैंगरेप कांड के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं प्रदर्शनकारियों से पुलिस ने की अभद्रता, जड़े थप्पड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 04:30 PM IST
प्रदर्शनकारियों व पुलिस के बीच हुई तीखी झड़प।
प्रदर्शनकारियों व पुलिस के बीच हुई तीखी झड़प। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैदराबाद में महिला चिकित्सक की दुराचार के बाद हत्या के विरोध में बुधवार को प्रदर्शन कर रही महिलाओं से पुलिस की भिड़ंत हो गई। महिलाओं को सुरक्षित माहौल देने की मांग को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर धरना देने जा रहीं महिलाओं को पुलिस ने रास्ते में ही रोक लिया। 

पुलिस से धक्कामुक्की व नोकझोंक हुई। इस दौरान पुलिस ने एक महिला प्रदर्शनकारी को कई थप्पड़ जड़ दिए। इसके बाद प्रदर्शनकारी और भी आक्रोशित हो गईं। इसके बाद कुछ युवतियां पुलिस को चकमा देकर सीएम आवास पहुंच गईं और वहां जाकर धरने पर बैठ गईं।   
प्रदर्शनकारियों व पुलिस के बीच हुई तीखी झड़प।
प्रदर्शनकारियों व पुलिस के बीच हुई तीखी झड़प। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन कर रही युवतियों और पुलिस में हुई भिड़ंत।
प्रदर्शन कर रही युवतियों और पुलिस में हुई भिड़ंत। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रेड ब्रिगेड संस्था की प्रदर्शनकारियों और पुलिस के बीच हुई नोकझोंक।
रेड ब्रिगेड संस्था की प्रदर्शनकारियों और पुलिस के बीच हुई नोकझोंक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैदराबाद गैंगरेप के विरोध में सड़क पर प्रदर्शन करतीं युवतियां।
हैदराबाद गैंगरेप के विरोध में सड़क पर प्रदर्शन करतीं युवतियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन कर रही युवतियों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया।
प्रदर्शन कर रही युवतियों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन के दौरान सड़क पर लगा जाम।
प्रदर्शन के दौरान सड़क पर लगा जाम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कालिदास मार्ग स्थित सीएम आवास के बाहर धरना देतीं युवतियां।
कालिदास मार्ग स्थित सीएम आवास के बाहर धरना देतीं युवतियां। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहयोग संस्था की ओर से हैदराबाद गैंगरेप कांड के विरोध में चलाया गया हस्ताक्षर अभियान।
सहयोग संस्था की ओर से हैदराबाद गैंगरेप कांड के विरोध में चलाया गया हस्ताक्षर अभियान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कष्टहरन संस्था ने गांधी प्रतिमा पर दिया धरना।
कष्टहरन संस्था ने गांधी प्रतिमा पर दिया धरना। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
