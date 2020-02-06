शहर चुनें

people were excited to see army equipments in defence expo

वृंदावन से रिवरफ्रंट तक रोमांच, टैंकों में बैठ फूले नहीं समाए लोग, आकाश को छूकर देखा

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 04:44 PM IST
डिफेंस एक्सपो
1 of 6
डिफेंस एक्सपो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दर्शक रोमांचित थे। ऐसा होना लाजिमी भी था। दर्शकों को सेना के टैंकों में बैठने का मौका जो मिला था। उस पर लगी गन से निशाना साधते हुए फोटो खिंचाने का अवसर उन्हें कोई सपना पूरे होने जैसा लग रहा था। ब्रम्होस मिसाइल, एंटी सेटेलाइट मिसाइल, बोफोर्स व आकाश मिसाइल केसाथ इतनी करीब से रूबरू होने का मौका मिलते ही लोगों के चेहरे खिल उठे।
 
defence expo defence expo lucknow defence expo 2020 lucknow news uttar pradesh news
डिफेंस एक्सपो
डिफेंस एक्सपो
डिफेंस एक्सपो
डिफेंस एक्सपो
डिफेंस एक्सपो
डिफेंस एक्सपो
डिफेंस एक्सपो
