हर दुकान पर संक्रमण से बचाव का संदेश, बगैर मास्क ग्राहकों को सामान नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 12 Jun 2020 05:13 PM IST
people are not allowed in shops without mask
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ के अलीगंज और महानगर की सीमा पर स्थित ओल्ड व न्यू डंडइया बाजार में आम जरूरतों की हर चीज उपलब्ध हैं। यहां हर वर्ग के ग्राहकों का आना-जाना है। बाजार में लगभग 2000 दुकानें हैं, जिनमें 1200 से अधिक कॉम्प्लेक्स की दुकानें शामिल हैं। इनमें कपड़े, गहने, इलेक्ट्रिक, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, किराना, जनरल मर्चेंट, फुटवियर, रेडीमेड, गिफ्ट आइटम की दुकानें है। लॉकडाउन से पहले यहां रोजाना 25000 ग्राहकों की आवक थी, जो अब 5000 पर सिमट गई है। हालांकि यहां के कारोबारी कोरोना वायरस को लेकर पूरी तरह सजग हैं और दुकानों पर संक्रमण से बचाव का संदेश चस्पा किए हैं।


 
lucknow lockdown lockdown in lucknow lockdown unlock 1 markets in lucknow shops in lucknow lucknow news uttar pradesh news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

