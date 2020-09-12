शहर चुनें
PCS: मेधावियों ने अफसर बन बढ़ाया लखनऊ का मान, शेयर किए अपने सक्सेज मंत्रा, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 12 Sep 2020 05:37 PM IST
ज्योति, डॉ श्रुति पांडेय
1 of 15
ज्योति, डॉ श्रुति पांडेय - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से आयोजित पीसीएस परीक्षा-2018 का परिणाम शुक्रवार को जारी कर दिया गया। परीक्षा में लखनऊ के मेधावियों ने अपने हुनर का करिश्मा दिखाया तथा मेरिट में जगह बनाई। पुलिस कांस्टेबल की बेटी ज्योति शर्मा ने परीक्षा में दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया तो दिव्या, श्रुति, आकांक्षा, अजेंद्र, आशुतोष तिवारी, अंकित सिंह और प्रशांत सिंह के साथ ही काफी परीक्षार्थियों ने सफलता हासिल की। पीसीएस अभ्यर्थी काफी समय से रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रहे थे। पीसीएस-2018 के इंटरव्यू हुए एक साल से ज्यादा समय बीत चुका है। अब जाकर परिणाम घोषित किया गया है। ‘अमर उजाला’ ने मेधावियों से बात करके उनकी सफलता की कहानी जानने का प्रयास किया। पेश है रिपोर्ट :

 
pcs examination pce result lucknow news uttar pradesh news

ज्योति, डॉ श्रुति पांडेय
ज्योति, डॉ श्रुति पांडेय - फोटो : amar ujala
ज्योति शर्मा
ज्योति शर्मा - फोटो : amar ujala
दिव्या त्रिपाठी
दिव्या त्रिपाठी - फोटो : amar ujala
डॉ श्रुति पांडेय
डॉ श्रुति पांडेय - फोटो : amar ujala
आकांक्षा सिंह
आकांक्षा सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रीति श्रीवास्तव
प्रीति श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : amar ujala
भतीजे प्रशांत सिंह को जल शक्ति मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह ने दी बधाई
भतीजे प्रशांत सिंह को जल शक्ति मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह ने दी बधाई - फोटो : amar ujala
अंकित सिंह
अंकित सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
आशुतोष तिवारी
आशुतोष तिवारी - फोटो : amar ujala
संगम कुमार
संगम कुमार - फोटो : amar ujala
फाल्गुनी सिंह
फाल्गुनी सिंह - फोटो : amar ujala
डॉ अखिलेश पटेल
डॉ अखिलेश पटेल - फोटो : amar ujala
सुप्रिया गुप्ता
सुप्रिया गुप्ता - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रज्ञा पांडेय
प्रज्ञा पांडेय - फोटो : amar ujala
मनोज शर्मा
मनोज शर्मा - फोटो : amar ujala
