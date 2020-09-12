PCS: मेधावियों ने अफसर बन बढ़ाया लखनऊ का मान, शेयर किए अपने सक्सेज मंत्रा, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ज्योति, डॉ श्रुति पांडेय
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ज्योति शर्मा
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिव्या त्रिपाठी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ श्रुति पांडेय
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आकांक्षा सिंह
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रीति श्रीवास्तव
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भतीजे प्रशांत सिंह को जल शक्ति मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह ने दी बधाई
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अंकित सिंह
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आशुतोष तिवारी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संगम कुमार
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाल्गुनी सिंह
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉ अखिलेश पटेल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुप्रिया गुप्ता
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रज्ञा पांडेय
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f5caf4f8ebc3e4d692554e7","slug":"pcs-toppers-of-lucknow-uttar-pradesh-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PCS: \u092e\u0947\u0927\u093e\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मनोज शर्मा
- फोटो : amar ujala