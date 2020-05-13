केरल से आए यात्रियों ने बयां की सच्चाई, बोले- बड़ी मुश्किल से हुआ टिकट के पैसे का इंतजाम

{"_id":"5ebbd0d0fc3402213018d4fd","slug":"passengers-reached-lucknow-from-kerala-had-to-pay-for-ticket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0930\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
केरल से यात्री लखनऊ आए और लखनऊ से लोगों को छत्तीसगढ़ भेजा गया।
- फोटो : amar ujala
द्रौपदी।
- फोटो : amar ujala
केरल से आए लोगों को बसों से उनके जिलों को रवाना किया गया।
- फोटो : amar ujala
स्पेशल ट्रेन से केरल से लखनऊ पहुंचे श्रमिक।
- फोटो : amar ujala