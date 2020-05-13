शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   passengers reached lucknow from kerala, had to pay for ticket

केरल से आए यात्रियों ने बयां की सच्चाई, बोले- बड़ी मुश्किल से हुआ टिकट के पैसे का इंतजाम

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 05:43 PM IST
केरल से यात्री लखनऊ आए और लखनऊ से लोगों को छत्तीसगढ़ भेजा गया।
केरल से यात्री लखनऊ आए और लखनऊ से लोगों को छत्तीसगढ़ भेजा गया। - फोटो : amar ujala
केरल से लखनऊ आई ट्रेन से उतरे यात्रियों ने बताया कि उनसे टिकट के पैसे लिए गए, जिसका इंतजाम करने के लिए उन्हें खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। वहीं दूसरी ओर राजधानी से मंगलवार को छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए रवाना की गई ट्रेन के किसी भी यात्री से टिकट के पैसे नहीं लिए गए। इस ट्रेन में 1584 यात्रियों को चढ़ाया गया। यह सभी लोग पिछले एक महीने से लखनऊ में फंसे हुए थे। डीसीपी पश्चिम सर्वश्रेष्ठ त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि इस बात का ध्यान रखा गया कि किसी भी यात्री से ट्रेन में चढ़ने का कोई भी पैसा न लिया जाए। डीएम अभिषेक प्रकाश ने बताया कि इनके अलावा भी बाहरी राज्यों के जो लोग यहां फंसे हैं, उन्हें भेजवाने के सभी इंतजाम किए जा रहे हैं। सभी यात्रियों को खाने के साथ जूस के पैकेट भी दिए गए।
