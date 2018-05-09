बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af284204f1c1b340a8b8bde","slug":"only-one-question-paper-will-be-given-to-students-during-b-ed-entrance-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीएड प्रवेश परीक्षा में हुआ ये बड़ा बदलाव, खबर पढ़कर स्टूडेंट्स को मिलेगी राहत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 09 May 2018 10:47 AM IST
बीएड संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा में अगले साल से अभ्यर्थियों को राहत मिलने वाली है। लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय ने शासन के साथ हुई बैठक कर एक प्रस्ताव दिया है। आगे की स्लाइड में जानें पूरी डिटेल।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af284204f1c1b340a8b8bde","slug":"only-one-question-paper-will-be-given-to-students-during-b-ed-entrance-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af284204f1c1b340a8b8bde","slug":"only-one-question-paper-will-be-given-to-students-during-b-ed-entrance-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af284204f1c1b340a8b8bde","slug":"only-one-question-paper-will-be-given-to-students-during-b-ed-entrance-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af284204f1c1b340a8b8bde","slug":"only-one-question-paper-will-be-given-to-students-during-b-ed-entrance-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af284204f1c1b340a8b8bde","slug":"only-one-question-paper-will-be-given-to-students-during-b-ed-entrance-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5af284204f1c1b340a8b8bde","slug":"only-one-question-paper-will-be-given-to-students-during-b-ed-entrance-exam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u090f\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.