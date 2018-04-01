शहर चुनें

नई आबकारी नीति लागू, अब रात 11 बजे तक नहीं मिलेगी शराब, ये हुए बदलाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 12:05 PM IST
शराब
1 of 5
पहली अप्रैल से प्रदेश में शराब की बिक्री दिन में 10 घंटे ही होगी। शराब की दुकानें दोपहर 12 बजे खुलेंगी और रात 10 बजे बंद हो जाएंगी। यही नहीं शराब की दुकानों और बोतलों में भी बड़े बदलाव नजर आएंगे।
