गुजरात चुनाव के नतीजे यूपी के लिए हैं संदेश, ये है मोदी-राहुल की अगली चुनौती
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 11:02 AM IST
गुजरात के नतीजों के यूपी के लिए गहरे संकेत हैं। भले ही गुजरात में भाजपा ने 22 साल से चली आ रही सत्ता बरकरार रखी हो, लेकिन नतीजों में दोनों राष्ट्रीय दलों के लिए कई नसीहतें, हिदायतें, सबक और संदेश छिपे हैं। गुजरात प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह का गृहराज्य है, जो आज अपनी पहचान अपराजेय के तौर पर स्थापित कर चुके हैं।
दूसरे गुजरात वह राज्य है जो दूसरे राज्यों के लिए एक मानक बन चुका है। भाजपा नेता गुजरात मॉडल को आदर्श के रूप में पेश करते हैं। ऐसे में गुजरात के नतीजों का मिशन 2019 के संदर्भ में उत्तर प्रदेश के सिलसिले में विशेष महत्व हो जाता है।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
