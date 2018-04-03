शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   martyr Nilesh Singh's father said, we will not do cremation until CM Yogi will come

10 साल के बेटे ने जब शहीद पिता को दी मुखाग्नि तो हर किसी के बह निकले आंसू, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 12:13 PM IST
nilesh singh
1 of 7
शोपिया में आतंकियों से मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए ग्रेनेडियर निलेश सिंह का शव मंगलवार को पंचतत्वों में विलीन हो गया। उनके 10 वर्षीय बेटे अंश ने शव को मुखाग्नि दी। इस दौरान पूरा आसमान 'जब तक सूरज चांद रहेगा, निलेश तेरा नाम रहेगा' के नारों से गुंजायमान हो गया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
martyr nilesh singh sultanpur news lucknow news uttar pradesh news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

martyr nilesh singh's son pledges to become a soldier.
Lucknow

शहीद जवान का 10 साल का बेटा बोला, 100 पाकिस्तानियों को मारकर लूंगा पापा का बदला

3 अप्रैल 2018

पुलिस भर्ती
Chandigarh

पुलिस भर्ती के लिए अप्लाई किया तो आपके लिए बुरी खबर है, बड़ा झटका लगेगा

3 अप्रैल 2018

कंवलजीत सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

मासूम बेटी ने ताबूत देखकर पूछी ऐसी बात, मां का कलेजा फट गया...दादा-दादी भी बेसुध

3 अप्रैल 2018

bharat bandh
Delhi NCR

SC/ST एक्टः बवाल में पत्नी संग घंटों फंसे रहे क्रिकेटर भुवनेश्वर कुमार, यहां शरण ले बचाई जान

3 अप्रैल 2018

संजय सेतु
Lucknow

संजय सेतु का पिलर धंसा, लखनऊ-बहराइच हाईवे पर भीषण जाम

3 अप्रैल 2018

raitik parade
Lucknow

रैतिक परेड में डीजीपी ने ली सलामी, बोले- यूपी पुलिस को अपना व्यवहार और सुधारने की जरूरत

3 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

मेरठ में भारी बवाल
Meerut

भारत बंद: मेरठ में भारी बवाल, वाहनों में आगजनी-तोड़फोड़, पूरा शहर जाम, देखें तस्वीरें

2 अप्रैल 2018

bharat bandh
Delhi NCR

भारत बंद के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों ने AIIMS के डॉक्टरों से भरी बस पर किया पथराव, हिंसा जारी

3 अप्रैल 2018

bharat bandh in roorkee
Dehradun

SC/ST एक्ट भारत बंद में जंग के मैदान में बदल गया रुड़की, खाक में मिली तीन बसें तो दो को लगी गोली

3 अप्रैल 2018

mi 17 crash
Dehradun

लैंडिंग के दौरान केदारनाथ मंदिर के पास MI-17 हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, तस्वीरों में देखें मंजर...

3 अप्रैल 2018

marriage
Lucknow

'प्रियंका चोपड़ा' का इस नेता संग हुआ गंधर्व विवाह, सीएम योगी ने दिया तोहफा

3 अप्रैल 2018

बसें फूंकी
Meerut

भारत बंद: वेस्ट यूपी में हालात बेकाबू, दर्जनों सरकारी बसें फूंकी, बवाल जारी, देखें तस्वीरें

2 अप्रैल 2018

sc/st act
Lucknow

भारत बंद: लखनऊ-फैजाबाद हाईवे पर घंटों जाम, कहीं जबरन बंद कराईं दुकानें तो कहीं व्यापारी को पीटा

2 अप्रैल 2018

गाड़ियों में लगाई आग
Meerut

दलित आंदोलन: मुजफ्फरनगर की ये तस्वीरें देख हिल जाएंगे आप, जमकर तोड़फोड़, आगजनी

3 अप्रैल 2018

dalit protest becomes a challenge for bjp before 2019 election.
Lucknow

दलितों के मुखर होने से 2019 के लिए भाजपा की चुनौती बढ़ी, आंदोलन में सपा-बसपा दोस्ती का असर

3 अप्रैल 2018

accident
Dehradun

साथ में घूमने निकले थे पांच दोस्त, अचानक इस तरह से आ गई मौत, रेस्क्यू की तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाएंगे

3 अप्रैल 2018

protest
Lucknow

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के खिलाफ लखनऊ में जोरदार प्रदर्शन, आंदोलन में बसपा भी कूदी

2 अप्रैल 2018

शराब
Lucknow

यूपी में बदल गया शराब मिलने का समय, नई आबकारी नीति लागू

2 अप्रैल 2018

भीड़
Agra

SC/ST एक्टः जय भीम के नारों के साथ प्रदर्शन, तस्वीरों में देखिए भीड़ ने ऐसे मचाया उत्पात

3 अप्रैल 2018

मेरठ में भारी बवाल
Meerut

मेरठ बवाल की Live तस्वीरें, 500 वाहनों में तोड़फोड़, दर्जनों बसों को फूंका

2 अप्रैल 2018

cm yogi
Lucknow

सीएम योगी को भेजा खून से लिखा पत्र, कहा-मांग पूरी न हुई तो...

3 अप्रैल 2018

budget
Chandigarh

1 अप्रैल से बदल गया बहुत कुछ, कई चीजें सस्ती कई महंगी हुई, यहां जानिए

3 अप्रैल 2018

nilesh singh
nilesh singh
nilesh singh
nilesh singh
nilesh singh
nilesh singh
nilesh singh

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.