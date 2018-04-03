बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ac307e14f1c1bb6618b543f","slug":"martyr-nilesh-singh-s-father-said-we-will-not-do-cremation-until-cm-yogi-will-come","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
10 साल के बेटे ने जब शहीद पिता को दी मुखाग्नि तो हर किसी के बह निकले आंसू, तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 12:13 PM IST
शोपिया में आतंकियों से मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए ग्रेनेडियर निलेश सिंह का शव मंगलवार को पंचतत्वों में विलीन हो गया। उनके 10 वर्षीय बेटे अंश ने शव को मुखाग्नि दी। इस दौरान पूरा आसमान 'जब तक सूरज चांद रहेगा, निलेश तेरा नाम रहेगा' के नारों से गुंजायमान हो गया।
