बाराबंकी कांड: ऊब गया हूं जिंदगी से...सुसाइड नोट लिखा, पत्नी व तीन बच्चों को मौत की नींद सुलाया, फिर खुद ने दी जान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बाराबंकी, Updated Sat, 06 Jun 2020 08:49 AM IST
barabanki family murder
barabanki family murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कर्ज व आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान एक शख्स ने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की हत्या कर खुद भी जान दे दी। बाराबंकी जिले में लखनऊ हाईवे किनारे सफेदाबाद गांव में शुक्रवार को एक मकान के अंदर इनके शव मिले। पति का शव फंसे से लटका था।  पत्नी व तीन बच्चों के शव दो अलग-अलग कमरों में बिस्तर पर पड़े मिले। मौके पर मिले सुसाइड नोट में कर्ज से दबे होने की बात लिखी है। 
 
barabanki family murder committed suicidé up police

मां अनामिका और तीन बच्चे(फाइल फोटो)
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
barabanki family murder
मृतक विवेक की फाइल फोटो
मां अनामिका और तीन बच्चे(फाइल फोटो)
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
