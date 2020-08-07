शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: प्रेमिका को कांटे से 80 बार गोदा, गला दबाकर सुलाया मौत की नींद, फिर खुद भी लगाई फांसी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 07 Aug 2020 09:58 AM IST
lucknow murder and suicide
1 of 5
lucknow murder and suicide - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लखनऊ के कृष्णा नगर थाने के पीछे स्थित होटल मूवमेंट की तीसरी मंजिल पर कमरा नंबर 310 में गुरुवार दोपहर प्रेमी युगल राहुल (21) और नैंसी (21) का शव मिला। होटल प्रबंधन की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कमरे का दरवाजा तोड़ा तो युवती का शव सोफे पर पड़ा था। जबकि युवक ने नायलॉन की रस्सी से पंखे के सहारे फांसी लगा ली थी। पुलिस के मुताबिक, प्रेमिका की गला दबाकर हत्या करने के बाद युवक ने फांसी लगाई। 
 
lucknow murder and suicide suicide murder

lucknow murder and suicide
lucknow murder and suicide - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक नैंसी का फाइल फोटो
मृतक नैंसी का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
मृतक का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शव होटल से बाहर लाती पुलिस
शव होटल से बाहर लाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल के बाहर मौजूद परिजन।
होटल के बाहर मौजूद परिजन। - फोटो : amar ujala
