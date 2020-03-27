शहर चुनें

मुलायम सिंह के संघर्ष के साथी थे बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा, मिलकर रखी थी समाजवादी पार्टी की नींव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 08:46 PM IST
बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा व मुलायम सिंह यादव।
बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा व मुलायम सिंह यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा समाजवादी पार्टी के कद्दावर नेता थे और मुलायम सिंह यादव के साथ मिलकर सपा की नींव रखी थी। शुक्रवार को लंबी बीमारी के बाद उनका निधन हो गया। इससे सपा में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई।
beni prasad verma samajwadi party mulayam singh yadav akhilesh yadav

बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा व मुलायम सिंह यादव।
बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा व मुलायम सिंह यादव। - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
अखिलेश यादव व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा।
अखिलेश यादव व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री बेनी प्रसाद वर्मा। - फोटो : amar ujala
