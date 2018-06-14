बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b220a8c4f1c1bf96e8b8076","slug":"jet-airways-service-will-start-from-lucknow-to-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इलाहाबाद के बाद अब जल्द ही इस शहर के लिए शुरू होगी फ्लाइट, बस इंतजार हवाई अड्डे बनने का
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 14 Jun 2018 11:56 AM IST
बहुत जल्द लखनऊ से बरेली के लिए हवाई सेवा शुरू होगी। जेट एयरवेज ने इसके लिए तैयारी पूरी कर ली है और इंतजार बरेली हवाई अड्डा बनने का है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b220a8c4f1c1bf96e8b8076","slug":"jet-airways-service-will-start-from-lucknow-to-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b220a8c4f1c1bf96e8b8076","slug":"jet-airways-service-will-start-from-lucknow-to-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b220a8c4f1c1bf96e8b8076","slug":"jet-airways-service-will-start-from-lucknow-to-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b220a8c4f1c1bf96e8b8076","slug":"jet-airways-service-will-start-from-lucknow-to-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b220a8c4f1c1bf96e8b8076","slug":"jet-airways-service-will-start-from-lucknow-to-bareilly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u093e\u0939\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f, \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.