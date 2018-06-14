शहर चुनें

इलाहाबाद के बाद अब जल्द ही इस शहर के लिए शुरू होगी फ्लाइट, बस इंतजार हवाई अड्डे बनने का

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 14 Jun 2018 11:56 AM IST
jet airways service will start from lucknow to bareilly
बहुत जल्द लखनऊ से बरेली के लिए हवाई सेवा शुरू होगी। जेट एयरवेज ने इसके लिए तैयारी पूरी कर ली है और इंतजार बरेली हवाई अड्डा बनने का है।
jet airways amausi airport

