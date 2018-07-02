बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b39c7854f1c1bfd6e8bacf4","slug":"jammu-sealdah-humsafar-express-will-run-from-9th-july","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u094c \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेलवे नौ जुलाई से चलाएगा ये ट्रेन, यहां देखें टाइमिंग व स्टॉपेज
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 12:59 PM IST
रेलवे नौ जुलाई से जम्मू से सियालदाह के बीच हमसफर एक्सप्रेस चलाने जा रही है। स्टॉपेज और टाइमिंग देखने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b39c7854f1c1bfd6e8bacf4","slug":"jammu-sealdah-humsafar-express-will-run-from-9th-july","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u094c \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b39c7854f1c1bfd6e8bacf4","slug":"jammu-sealdah-humsafar-express-will-run-from-9th-july","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u094c \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b39c7854f1c1bfd6e8bacf4","slug":"jammu-sealdah-humsafar-express-will-run-from-9th-july","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u094c \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b39c7854f1c1bfd6e8bacf4","slug":"jammu-sealdah-humsafar-express-will-run-from-9th-july","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u094c \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b39c7854f1c1bfd6e8bacf4","slug":"jammu-sealdah-humsafar-express-will-run-from-9th-july","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u094c \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b39c7854f1c1bfd6e8bacf4","slug":"jammu-sealdah-humsafar-express-will-run-from-9th-july","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0928\u094c \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u092a\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.