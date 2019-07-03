शहर चुनें

कैंसर पीड़ितों को मिलेगी राहत, नई खोज से इलाज होगा आसान, ऐसे करें पहचान

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 01:48 PM IST
एसजीपीजीआई के प्रो. रामनवल राव ने लार ग्रंथि के कैंसर का इलाज खोज निकाला है। इतना ही नहीं अब चार से पांच घंटे की जांच में कैंसर की स्थिति की भी जानकारी मिल जाएगी और इसका इलाज समय रहते हो सकेगा। किस स्टेज में कौन सी दवा कारगर होगी, इसका भी पता चल गया है। अभी तक सिर्फ यह पता चलता है कि संबंधित में कैंसर है, लेकिन वह कितना प्रभावित कर रहा है, यह स्पष्ट नहीं था। इसके लिए प्रो. राव को सिडनी में आयोजित कॉन्फ्रेंस में अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया है।
प्रोफेसर डॉ रामनवल राव
प्रोफेसर डॉ रामनवल राव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉ रामनवल राव
डॉ रामनवल राव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
