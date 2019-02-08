शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   couples shared their memories on propose day in lucknow

वैलेंटाइन वीक स्पेशल: जाति के बंधन तोड़ सड़क पर किया प्रपोज, घुटने पर आए और बोले...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 08 Feb 2019 03:26 PM IST
couples shared their memories on propose day in lucknow
1 of 10
रोज डे पर बृहस्पतिवार को गुलाब का फूल देकर दोस्ती या मोहब्बत का इजहार किया हो या न किया हो, लेकिन आज प्रपोज-डे पर आप अपनी बात आगे बढ़ा सकते हैं। किसी को दोस्त बनाना चाहते हों या जीवनसाथी, झिझक छोड़िए और अपने दिल की बात कह डालिए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
valentine day propose day valentine week lucknow news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

टीवी अभिनेता करण और अभिनेत्री सुहासी
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचा ये टीवी एक्टर साझा की अपने वेलेंटाइन डे की यादें

14 फरवरी 2018

valentine day celebration in Lucknow.
Lucknow

किसी ने खुले आम तो किसी ने छिपकर मनाया वैलेंटाइन डे, तस्वीरें

14 फरवरी 2017

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
love story of prateek yadav and aparna yadav.
Lucknow

Valentine special: बेहद इंट्रेस्टिंग है मुलायम की छोटी बहू की 'लव स्टोरी'

14 फरवरी 2017

love stories of real lives for valentines day.
Lucknow

वैलेंटाइन डे: रील लाइफ नहीं, रियल लाइफ 'लव स्टोरीज'

14 फरवरी 2017

Nitin Gadkari
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने संगम में लगाई डुबकी, देखें तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2019

Himachal Pradesh Snowfall breaks record in Mandi Solan Shimla Manali Kullu Dalhousie Chamba
Shimla

रिकॉर्ड बर्फबारी से कटा आधा हिमाचल, ठंड-बर्फ ने ली तीन की जान

8 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

बेटियों ने बदले वैलेंटाइन के मायने, आपको भी प्रेरित कर देंगी ये तीन कहानियां...

8 फरवरी 2019

Kashi vishwanath corridor destruction houses and many temples explorers in varanasi

काशी विश्वनाथ कॉरिडोर परियोजना : मकानों पर चली छैनी-हथौड़ी, झांकने लगे पुराने मंदिर, देखें तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2019

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
विज्ञापन
पत्नी का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

इंस्पेक्टर साहब! बेवफा थी... मार डाला, 8 साल की प्रेम कहानी का खौफनाक अंत

8 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

एसडीएम साहब ने स्विगी से किया था रसमलाई का आर्डर, डिलीवरी ब्वाय ने किया कुछ ऐसा उड़ गए होश

8 फरवरी 2019

snowfall
Jammu

20 घंटे चला रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन, बर्फ में दबे 10 पुलिसकर्मियों में से 7 की मौत, 3 निकाले गए जिंदा

8 फरवरी 2019

शराब से मौत
Dehradun

'मौत की मधुशाला' ने लील ली कई जिंदगियां, गांव में मचा हाहाकार, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

8 फरवरी 2019

ias couple
Delhi NCR

IAS और IRS की अनोखी शादी, बिना फिजूलखर्ची के बने हमसफर, बची रकम यहां करेंगे खर्च

7 फरवरी 2019

hailstone in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

ओलावृष्टि के बाद एनसीआर की सड़कों पर बिछी सफेद चादर, दीवार गिरने से एक की मौत, देखें तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2019

कवाल कांड
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर दंगा: अदालत के फैसले के बाद कवाल और मलिकपुरा में पीएसी तैनात, कड़ी हुई सुरक्षा

8 फरवरी 2019

मौसम
Lucknow

यूपी के कई जिलों में जबरदस्त बारिश व ओलावृष्टि, हर जगह दिख रहे ओले ही ओले, तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2019

rain in delhi ncr
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में झमाझम बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, कई इलाकों में दिखा बर्फबारी जैसा नजारा

7 फरवरी 2019

औली में बर्फबारी
Dehradun

औली में ताजा बर्फबारी से दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, तस्वीरों में कीजिए खूबसूरत वादियों का दीदार...

8 फरवरी 2019

shahnawaz hussain
Delhi NCR

Valentine Day 2019: 9 साल तक बेलने पड़े पापड़, तब जाकर भाजपा के इस नेता को मिला अपना जीवनसाथी

7 फरवरी 2019

kumbh photo 2019
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: घर बैठे कुंभ का करें दर्शन, HD तस्वीरों में देखें अद्भुत मेले का भव्य नजारा

7 फरवरी 2019

हल्द्वानी में हादसा
Dehradun

शादी से लौट रह था, भयानक हादसे में हो गई दर्दनाक मौत, घर का था इकलौता चिराग, दर्दनाक तस्वीरें...

8 फरवरी 2019

metro hospital fire
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो अस्पताल में आगः फायर सिलिंडर से तोड़े गए शीशे, अस्पताल का 2017 के बाद नहीं हुआ लाइसेंस रिन्यू

8 फरवरी 2019

डॉ. गनेश चंद्र यादव पत्नी डॉ. सुशीला यादव के साथ
माही सेंगर बिजनेस वुमेन पति सुमन समर्थ के साथ
डेमो
डेमो
श्रीकांत सिंह पत्नी मधु सिंह के साथ
डेमो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.