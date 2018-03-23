शहर चुनें

चलती बस की स्टेयरिंग हुई फेल, अनियंत्रित होकर नाले में गिरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 04:59 PM IST
एक्सीडेंट बस।
बलरामपुर में तुलसीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गैसड़ी नेशलन हाईवे पर कटहा पहाड़ी नाले के निकट स्टेयरिंग फेल होने से एक प्राइवेट बस अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। इस हादसे में करीब 10 लोग घायल हो गए हैं।
bus accident up police steering fail

