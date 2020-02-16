शहर चुनें

योगी सरकार के चौथे बजट में युवाओं के लिए होगा बड़ा एलान, हर महीने 2500 रुपये देने की तैयारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 06:33 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
किसान कर्जमाफी, इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर और बेटी कल्याण के बाद योगी सरकार अब नौजवानों पर मेहरबान हो सकती है। 18 फरवरी को पेश होने जा रहे योगी सरकार के चौथे बजट में युवाओं की नौकरी से लेकर स्वरोजगार संबंधी योजनाओं पर फोकस रहने की उम्मीद है।

वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 के यूपी के बजट में युवाओं से संबंधित कई योजनाओं के एलान की तैयारी है। बजट में हाईस्कूल, इंटरमीडिएट व ग्रेजुएशन की पढ़ाई करने वाले युवाओं के लिए इंटर्नशिप स्कीम का एलान होगा।
uttar pradesh budget 2020 uttar pradesh budget yogi adityanath
