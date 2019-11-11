शहर चुनें

आकाश छूने को तैयार नई अयोध्या का नया सवेरा, सबने कहा-अब न कोई विवाद, न बहस, न तनाव

धीरेंद्र सिंह, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 01:29 PM IST
अयोध्या पर फैसला
अयोध्या पर फैसला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद रविवार को सूरज की पहली किरण नई अयोध्या का सपना लेकर आई। सरयू रोज की तरह अपनी रौ में बह रहीं थीं, लेकिन स्नान करने आए साधु-संतों से लेकर श्रद्धालु नए जोश और उम्मीद में थे। हनुमानगढ़ी, कनकभवन, रामलला की ओर जाने वाले मार्गों पर बैरिकेडिंग की तमाम बंदिशें, आईडी की जांच और पूछताछ बाहरी भक्तों के आने का सिलसिला नहीं रोक पा रहे थे। मुस्लिम समुदाय राममंदिर फैसले पर पाकिस्तान की प्रतिक्रिया से खफा था, वह पूरे मसले को अंतहीन विवाद, बहस, तनाव से मुक्ति के रूप में देखता नजर आया।
 
अयोध्या पर फैसला
अयोध्या पर फैसला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या का एक दृश्य।
अयोध्या का एक दृश्य। - फोटो : amar ujala
एक दूसरे के गले लगते हुए
एक दूसरे के गले लगते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ayodhya verdict
ayodhya verdict - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या
अयोध्या - फोटो : amar ujala
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
