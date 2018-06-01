बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मेधावी छात्र सम्मान समारोह: नवाबों की नगरी देख बोले छात्र-वाह लखनऊ !
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 01 Jun 2018 04:25 PM IST
अमर उजाला मेधावी छात्र सम्मान समारोह में हिस्सा लेने आए प्रदेश भर के मोधावियों ने नया और पुराना लखनऊ देखा। कार्यक्रम के दौरान उन्होंने शहर के दोनों हिस्सों को लेकर अपने अनुभव साझा किए। किसी को पुराने लखनऊ की धरोहर पसंद आई तो किसी को नए लखनऊ की सफाई।
