{"_id":"5b3a01b44f1c1b264d8b987a","slug":"air-tourism-plan-stucked-because-of-delay-heliped-construction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"... \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091f\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0915 \u0927\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092c\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0948\u0930 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
... तो इस वजह से अटकी है पर्यटकों को ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों से रूबरू कराने की हवाई सैर योजना
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 02 Jul 2018 04:13 PM IST
पर्यटन विभाग ने इमामबाड़े, रूमी दरवाजा, सतखंडा, रेजिडेंसी, छतर मंजिल और ऐसी ही ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों से पर्यटकों को रूबरू कराने के लिए एयर टूरिज्म की योजना बनाई है।
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.