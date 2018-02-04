अपना शहर चुनें

पति ‌को लात-घूंसों से पीट रहे थे हमलावर, रिवॉल्वर लेकर निकली पत्नी ने दागी गोली और फिर..., तस्वीरें

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:08 AM IST
A woman fired on attackers who were beating her husband.
लखनऊ के काकोरी क्षेत्र में जबरन मकान खाली कराने गए हमलावरों ने रविवार सुबह किराएदार को सड़क पर घसीटकर पीटा। चीख सुनकर दौड़ी पत्नी ने रिवॉल्वर से फायरिंग करके हमलावरों को खदेड़ दिया। मकान मालिक ने कब्जा व हत्या की कोशिश का आरोप लगाते हुए रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। किराएदार की तहरीर पर मारपीट का मुकदमा लिखा गया।
