शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   A bus falls in flood water in balrampur.

पहाड़ी नाले में बही 45 यात्रियों से भरी बस, कड़ी मशक्कत से सुरक्षित बची जिंदगी, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बलरामपुर, Updated Tue, 07 Aug 2018 10:58 AM IST
A bus falls in flood water in balrampur.
1 of 5
लगातार हो रही बारिश के चलते पहाड़ी नालों तथा राप्ती नदी ने बाढ़ का कहर बरपाना शुरु कर दिया है। ललिया थाना क्षेत्र में शिवानगर धनघटा के पास सवारियों से भरी बस बाढ़ के पानी में बह गई। आसपास के लोगों ने किसी तरह सभी 45 यात्रियों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया।

राप्ती नदी भी लाल निशान से 11 सेंटीमीटर ऊपर बह रही है। निचले इलाकों में बाढ़ का पानी भरना शुरु हो गया है। डीएम ने प्रभावी क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर राहत व बचाव कार्य शुरू करने का निर्देश दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
uttar pradesh news flood in awadh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

mukesh ambani
Dehradun

उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी की होने वाली बहू श्लोका ने जताई इच्छा, कहा यह हो उनकी वेडिंग डेस्टिनेशन

7 अगस्त 2018

indian railway new rule beneficial for passengers
Dehradun

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें! भारतीय रेलवे ने लागू किया नया नियम, होगा फायदा ही फायदा

7 अगस्त 2018

राजन नंदा
Delhi NCR

उद्योग जगत की रीढ़ थे राजन नंदा, शोमैन राजकपूर के दामाद इस बाइक को बनाकर हुए थे माला-माल

6 अगस्त 2018

परिवार वालों ने बबलू समझ दूसरे का किया था दाह संस्कार
Varanasi

आश्चर्यजनकः अंतिम संस्कार के बाद जिंदा मिला किशोर, देखने को उमड़ रही लोगों की भीड़

7 अगस्त 2018

Ram Rahim Jail
Chandigarh

जेल में राम रहीम दहाड़े मार-मार कर रोया, खाना तक नहीं खा रहा बाबा, जानिए रोने की वजह

6 अगस्त 2018

More in City & states

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Delhi NCR

पत्नी की बेरहमी से हत्या कर खुद लगाई फांसी, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा कुछ ऐसा सच पुलिस भी चौंकी

6 अगस्त 2018

Yug Kidnapping And Murder Case Shimla Side Story
Shimla

युग मर्डर केस: घर पहुंचते ही फूट पड़े आंसू, पढ़िए दरिंदों के लिए क्या कहा

7 अगस्त 2018

aishwarya and abhishek
Delhi NCR

श्वेता नंदा के ससुर के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने पहुंचा बच्चन परिवार, देखें तस्वीरें

6 अगस्त 2018

savinder kaur
Chandigarh

बाबा हरदेव की जिंदगी में कैसे आईं थी माता सविंदर, एक सच जानकर करेंगे सेल्यूट

6 अगस्त 2018

बैंक लूट का मास्टर माइंड समेत दो गिरफ्तार
Kanpur

कानपुर बैंक लूट कांडः बदमाशों ने किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, जानिए कैसे सोशल मीडिया बनी मददगार

7 अगस्त 2018

रेलवे स्टेशन पर खड़ी ट्रेन
Chandigarh

ट्रेन में सफर करने वाले लोगों के लिए काम की खबर, 15 अगस्त से रेलवे दे रहा बड़ा तोहफा

6 अगस्त 2018

सविंदर हरदेव
Chandigarh

स्मृति विशेषः बाबा हरदेव के निधन पर संभाली थी गद्दी, 25 महीने बाद खुद ही छोड़ दी

6 अगस्त 2018

mata savinder
Delhi NCR

पैसे के लालच में गया था निरंकारी मिशन के सत्संग, माता सविंदर की हुई ऐसी कृपा बदल गई जिंदगी

6 अगस्त 2018

yug kidnapping and murder case all accused convicted by court in Shimla
Shimla

युग हत्याकांड में तीनों आरोपी दोषी करार, इस दिन होगा सजा का एलान

7 अगस्त 2018

pink line
Delhi NCR

मेट्रो से साउथ दिल्ली जाना हुआ आसान, अब 296 किमी का हो गया नेटवर्क

6 अगस्त 2018

advocate beaten up by women outside court in Amb Una Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

मां-बेटी ने खोया आपा, कोर्ट के बाहर वकील की कर दी धुनाई

7 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Chandigarh

पासपोर्ट और वीजा को लेकर एक ऐसी जानकारी, सबके लिए बेहद जरूरी...इग्नोर की तो पछताएंगे

6 अगस्त 2018

kanwar fight
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः कांवड़ियों के दो गुटों में पथराव-फायरिंग, 12 से अधिक घायल

6 अगस्त 2018

Heavy Rain Causes Devastation In Himachal cloudburst in Chamba and Lahaul
Shimla

हिमाचल में बारिश से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त, लाहौल-चंबा में बादल फटा

7 अगस्त 2018

IPH minister Mahender Thakur Hits out at officer in Jan Manch programme himachal
Shimla

शिमला: अंग्रेजी में जवाब देने पर भड़के मंत्री, अफसर को लगाई फटकार, देखें वीडियो

6 अगस्त 2018

ganesh joshi
Dehradun

बारिश से हुए नुकसान का जायजा लेने गए विधायकजी और खुद ही गड्ढे में गिर गए, घायल

7 अगस्त 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.