इस पोजीशन में ही बैठकर मां को पिलाना चाहिए बच्चे को दूध, होता है फायदेमंद
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला , Updated Wed, 01 Aug 2018 12:43 PM IST
आज दुनिया भर में वर्ल्ड ब्रेस्टफीडिंग वीक मनाया जा रहा है। बता दें, मां और बच्चे को समर्पित यह खास दिन 1 अगस्त से शुरू होकर पूरे हफ्ते मनाया जाएगा। ब्रेस्टफीडिंग अगर सही तरीके से नहीं करवाई जाती तो मां और बच्चे दोनों के लिए परेशानी खड़ी हो सकती है। बच्चे को ब्रेस्फीडिंग कराते वक्त मां को सही पोजीशन में बैठना बहुत जरूरी होता है। आइए मां और बच्चे की सेहत को ध्यान में रखते हुए जानते हैं कौन सी है वो पोजीशन।
