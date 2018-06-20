{"_id":"5b2a38574f1c1bf76e8b91a3","slug":"proven-ways-to-lose-weight-without-diet-or-exercise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
बिना डाइटिंग के मोटापा होगा दूर कमर भी हो जाएगी पतली, बस करने होंगे ये 5 काम
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 20 Jun 2018 05:15 PM IST
1 of 6
जिम में घंटों पसीना बहाने और डाइटिंग करने के बावजूद अगर आप पेट की चर्बी से छुटकारा पाने में सफल नहीं हो पा रहें हैं तो ये 5 उपाय आपकी मदद कर सकते हैं। इन उपायों की मदद से आप बिना डाइटिंग किए अपना मोटापा दूर करके कमर की चर्बी को भी कम कर सकते हैं।आइए जानते हैं कैसे...
{"_id":"5b2a38574f1c1bf76e8b91a3","slug":"proven-ways-to-lose-weight-without-diet-or-exercise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5b2a38574f1c1bf76e8b91a3","slug":"proven-ways-to-lose-weight-without-diet-or-exercise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5b2a38574f1c1bf76e8b91a3","slug":"proven-ways-to-lose-weight-without-diet-or-exercise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5b2a38574f1c1bf76e8b91a3","slug":"proven-ways-to-lose-weight-without-diet-or-exercise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5b2a38574f1c1bf76e8b91a3","slug":"proven-ways-to-lose-weight-without-diet-or-exercise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5b2a38574f1c1bf76e8b91a3","slug":"proven-ways-to-lose-weight-without-diet-or-exercise","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Disclaimer
अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.