10 मिनट का ये आसन आपको दिलाएगा कमर दर्द से राहत
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 06:36 PM IST
दिन भर दफ्तर में बैठकर काम करने से अगर आप कमर दर्द की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं तो 10 मिनट का ये योग आपकी इस समस्या को दूर कर देगा। अगर आप रोज 10 मिनट कोणासन का अभ्यास करेंगे तो आपको इसके कई और भी फायदे नजर आएंगे।
इस आसन से रीढ़ की हड्डी मजबूत होती है और शरीर की स्ट्रेचिंग होती है। इसके अलावा यह पेट, शरीर के निचले हिस्से, कमर, बाजू और पैरों की मांसपेशियों को मजबूत करने में फायदेमंद है। अगली स्लाइड में जानें इसे करने का तरीका
- सबसे पहले सीधे खड़े हो जाएं और दोनों पैरों के बीच में गैप रखें।
- सांस भरते हुए दोनों हाथों को ऊपर उठाएं और हथेलियों को जोड़ लें।
- अब सांस छोड़ते हुए दाईं ओर झुकें, कुछ सेकंड इस अवस्था में रहने के बाद सांस छोड़ते हुए सीधे हो जाएं।
- अब इसी प्रक्रिया को बाईं ओर झुककर दोहराएं।
इस आसन को करने कुछ सावधानियां भी रखना जरूरी होता है। बहुत तेज दर्द की स्थिति में या स्पोंडलाइटिस के मरीज इस आसन को न करें।
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 17 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 दिसंबर 2017
