पेट की चर्बी को छू मंतर कर देता है यह आसन, कब्ज और एसिडिटी की परेशानी भी करता है दूर

{"_id":"5e5752908ebc3ef3ba5cf1d0","slug":"child-pose-practise-balasana-to-reduce-abdomen-fat-and-obesity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0938\u0928, \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Balasana
- फोटो : WikiHow
{"_id":"5e5752908ebc3ef3ba5cf1d0","slug":"child-pose-practise-balasana-to-reduce-abdomen-fat-and-obesity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0938\u0928, \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Balasana
- फोटो : WikiHow
{"_id":"5e5752908ebc3ef3ba5cf1d0","slug":"child-pose-practise-balasana-to-reduce-abdomen-fat-and-obesity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0938\u0928, \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Balasana
- फोटो : WikiHow
{"_id":"5e5752908ebc3ef3ba5cf1d0","slug":"child-pose-practise-balasana-to-reduce-abdomen-fat-and-obesity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091b\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0906\u0938\u0928, \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
Balasana
- फोटो : WikiHow