शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Chandigarh, Stress May Cause Abnormal Periods, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

पीरियड नॉर्मल नहीं हैं, तो बिल्कुल भी देर न करें...तुरंत एक ये काम करें, वरना आप पछताएंगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 11 Aug 2018 05:09 PM IST
stress in females
1 of 6
अगर आपके पीरियड नॉर्मल नहीं हैं तो बिल्कुल भी देर न करें और तुरंत एक काम कर डालें। इग्नोर कर दिया तो पछताएंगी, एक गंभीर बीमारी हो सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
polycystic ovarian syndrome abnormal periods stress health tips

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all health tips in Hindi yoga tips in hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from lifestyle and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Beauty tips

खुल ही गया सोनाक्षी सिन्हा की जवां और दमकती खूबसूरती का राज, जानिए उनके 5 ब्यूटी सीक्रेट

11 अगस्त 2018

sonakshi sinha
Fitness

फिट रहने के लिए सोनाक्षी सिन्हा खाती-पीती हैं ये सब, खुद बताए 5 नुस्खे...आप भी आजमाएं

11 अगस्त 2018

गुरप्रीत उर्फ फिटनेस कौर
Fitness

मिलिए 'फिटनेस कौर' से, इनके डोले-शोले और वीडियो देखकर पसीना न छूट जाए कहीं

11 अगस्त 2018

वंडर ब्वॉय दीपक जांगड़ा
Weird Stories

19 साल का एक रहस्यमयी लड़का, जिस पर 11 हजार वोल्ट के झटके का भी कोई असर नहीं

11 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Chandigarh

ट्रेन में सफर करने वाले लोगों के लिए काम की खबर, 15 अगस्त से रेलवे कर रहा बड़ा बदलाव

11 अगस्त 2018

सूर्यग्रहण
Yoga and Health

सूर्यग्रहण देखें तो भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, आंखों की रोशनी गंवा बैठेंगे...बचाव के 3 उपाय

11 अगस्त 2018

More in Yoga and Health

Know how Can a Vegan Diet Improves your Fitness and make you slim
Yoga and Health

स्वस्थ रहने के लिए तनाव छोड़ अपनाएं ये तरीके, झट से दूर होगा मोटापा

11 अगस्त 2018

urine infection
Yoga and Health

पेशाब रुक-रुक कर आए तो बिल्कुल देर न करें, बड़े खतरे में हैं आप...बचाव ही उपाय संभल जाएं

7 अगस्त 2018

teary eyes

सिर्फ हंसना ही नहीं रोना भी आपकी सेहत के लिए होता है अच्छा, जानें इसके फायदे

9 अगस्त 2018

lips cancer

लिप्स कैंसर के होते हैं ये 7 लक्षण, इस तरह करें पहचान

6 अगस्त 2018

breast feeding

क्या सच में ब्रेस्टफीडिंग करवाने से महिला के शरीर में आते है बदलाव,जानें सच्चाई

5 अगस्त 2018

World Breast Feeding Day: Best breast feeding positions for feeding mothers in hindi
Yoga and Health

इस पोजीशन में ही बैठकर मां को पिलाना चाहिए बच्चे को दूध, होता है फायदेमंद

1 अगस्त 2018

kitchen

रसोई में रखी यह चीजें बन जाती है जहर, गलती से भी दोबारा न करना इस्तेमाल

2 अगस्त 2018

Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah chashmah actor doctor hansraj hathi kavi kumar azad died due to heart attac

डॉक्टर हंसराज हाथी की बीमारी का असली सच आया सामने, आप भी हो सकते हैं शिकार

9 जुलाई 2018

Know about the diet which should be taken before doing exercise
Yoga and Health

जिम में पसीना बहाने से पहले डाइट में शामिल कर लें ये खास चीजें, स्वाद के साथ सेहत भी रहेगी दुरुस्त

31 जुलाई 2018

breast feeding
Yoga and Health

बच्चे को स्तनपान कराते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये एक गलती, खतरनाक हो सकता है अंजाम

1 अगस्त 2018

pregnant women

मानसून में प्रेगनेंट महिलाएं जरूर बरतें ये 5 सावधानियां, वरना नवजात को हो सकता है खतरा

15 जुलाई 2018

sonali bendre

क्या सच में है सोनाली बेंद्रे को यूटेराइन कैंसर, जानें ब्रेस्ट कैंसर से जुड़े 5 झूठ

18 जुलाई 2018

viral fever
Yoga and Health

डेंगू हो जाए तो 'रामबाण' है ये चमत्कारी नुस्खा, दवाइयों से ज्यादा असरदार...ऐसे देगा फायदा

30 जुलाई 2018

uti

भूल कर भी न करें पब्लिक टॉयलेट का इस्तेमाल, एक बार जाना भी पड़ सकता है भारी

15 जुलाई 2018

Natural home remedies to cure thyroid problem permanently

थायराइड को जड़ से खत्म करने के लिए बस अपनाने होंगे ये आसान उपाय, चंद दिनों में दिखने लगेगा असर

16 जुलाई 2018

These 4 Effective yoga poses can boost fertility and confidence

शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर कर पुरुषों के शरीर को फौलाद बना देंगे ये चार योगासन

17 जुलाई 2018

stress in females
Stomach pain
Stomach Pain
stomach ache
stomach ache
stomach ache

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.