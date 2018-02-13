बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8291964f1c1b462c8b795e","slug":"valentines-day-2018-sms-shayari-images-in-hindi-for-girlfriend-inspired-by-bollywood-dialogue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine's Day Quotes: \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u091f \u0932\u094b, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
Valentine's Day Quotes: बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के ये धांसू डायलॉग्स रट लो, गर्लफ्रेंड इंप्रेस हो जाएगी
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:50 PM IST
बॉलीवुड फिल्में टाइमलेस रोमांस के लिए जानी जाती हैं। अगर आपकी गर्लफ्रेंड दिल से फिल्मी हैं, तो प्यार जाहिर करने में ये डायलॉग्स आपकी खूब मदद कर सकते हैं...
(वीर जारा)
वो बात जो लफ्जों में अदा हो जाए...वो बात ही क्या हुई
हैप्पी वैलेंटाइन्स डे
सच्ची मोहब्बत जिंदगी में सिर्फ एक बार होती है
और जब होती है तो कोई भगवान या खुदा
उसे नाकामयाब नहीं होने देता
हैप्पी वैलेंटाइन्स डे अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a8291964f1c1b462c8b795e","slug":"valentines-day-2018-sms-shayari-images-in-hindi-for-girlfriend-inspired-by-bollywood-dialogue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine's Day Quotes: \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u091f \u0932\u094b, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5a8291964f1c1b462c8b795e","slug":"valentines-day-2018-sms-shayari-images-in-hindi-for-girlfriend-inspired-by-bollywood-dialogue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine's Day Quotes: \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u091f \u0932\u094b, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5a8291964f1c1b462c8b795e","slug":"valentines-day-2018-sms-shayari-images-in-hindi-for-girlfriend-inspired-by-bollywood-dialogue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine's Day Quotes: \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u091f \u0932\u094b, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5a8291964f1c1b462c8b795e","slug":"valentines-day-2018-sms-shayari-images-in-hindi-for-girlfriend-inspired-by-bollywood-dialogue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine's Day Quotes: \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u091f \u0932\u094b, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5a8291964f1c1b462c8b795e","slug":"valentines-day-2018-sms-shayari-images-in-hindi-for-girlfriend-inspired-by-bollywood-dialogue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine's Day Quotes: \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u091f \u0932\u094b, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
{"_id":"5a8291964f1c1b462c8b795e","slug":"valentines-day-2018-sms-shayari-images-in-hindi-for-girlfriend-inspired-by-bollywood-dialogue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine's Day Quotes: \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0942 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u091f \u0932\u094b, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Lifestyle","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","slug":"lifestyle"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.