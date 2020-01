Blessed with an abundance of nature, Orchha, surrounded by scenic ranges is a treasure trove of uncharted landscapes. ⁣⁣

⁣

Embark on a journey to discover Orchha - away from the destructive touch of modernization. ⁣⁣

.⁣⁣#NamasteOrchha #DiscoverToRediscover pic.twitter.com/pwKJRDR9FO