शादीशुदा मर्दों की तरफ क्यों अट्रैक्ट होती हैं कुंवारी लड़कियां, ये हैं 5 कारण
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 02:53 PM IST
अक्सर आपने देखा होगा कि कुंवारी लड़कियां शादीशुदा मर्दों के चक्कर में जल्दी फंस जाती हैं। ऐसे में कई कुंवारे लड़कों का कहना होता है कि उनमें ऐसा क्या है जो हम में नहीं। लड़कों के ऐसे ही कुछ सवालों के जवाब जानने के लिए एक रिसर्च की गई जिससे पता चला कि किस वजह से लड़कियां शादीशुदा मर्दों के प्रति आकर्षित होती हैं। आइए जानते हैं एेसे ही वो 5 खास कारण...
