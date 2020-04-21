शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Relationship ›   relationship tips things you shouldn't tell your friends about your relationship

रिलेशनशिप की ये 5 बातें किसी से भी न करें शेयर, रिश्तों में पड़ सकती है दरार

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 09:43 AM IST
relationship
1 of 6
relationship - फोटो : file photo
कुछ लोग अपने रिलेशनशिप को लेकर काफी बड़ाई करते हैं। अपने बारे में दूसरों से बातें करने में उन्हें मजा आता है, लेकिन अगर कुछ बातें ऐसी हैं, जो सिर्फ पाटर्नर और आपके बीच में ही रहे तो बेहतर है। आइए, आज जानते हैं, रिश्ते को लेकर कौन सी ऐसी बातें हैं जो आपको अपने खास दोस्तों से भी नहीं करनी चाहिए।


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सेना में शामिल होने के जोश, जुनून और जज्बे को 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' का साथ, अमर उजाला के पाठकों को NDA, AFCAT, CDS व CAPF कोर्स की फीस पर विशेष छूट ऑफर की जा रही है
Click Here
विज्ञापन
relationship how to make relationship stronger relationship strong quotes how to make strong relationship in hindi

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें  लाइफ़ स्टाइल से संबंधित समाचार (Lifestyle News in Hindi), लाइफ़स्टाइल जगत (Lifestyle section) की अन्य खबरें जैसे हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस न्यूज़ (Health  and fitness news), लाइव फैशन न्यूज़, (live fashion news) लेटेस्ट फूड न्यूज़ इन हिंदी, (latest food news) रिलेशनशिप न्यूज़ (relationship news in Hindi) और यात्रा (travel news in Hindi)  आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ (Hindi News)।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|

Recommended

आंधी-तूफान-बिजली(File Photo)
Lifestyle

बिजली गिरना कैसे हो जाता है जानलेवा, कैसे बच सकती है वज्रपात से जान?

27 जून 2020

हिमाचल
Travel

हिमाचल का यह गांंव घूमने के लिए है बेहद खूबसूरत जगह, मिनी इजराइल के नाम से है मशहूर

27 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
easy and quick breakfast recipes make moong dal paratha
Food

ब्रेकफास्ट में बनाएं टेस्टी मूंग दाल से भरा पराठा, सेहत और स्वाद का है सही मेल

27 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

मॉनसून के दौरान बढ़ जाता है डेंगू और मलेरिया खतरा, इन खास तरीकों से करें बचाव

27 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
yoga
Yoga and Health

क्या घर में रहने से आपका शरीर हो गया है सुस्त? इन 3 योगासनों के अभ्यास से आलस हो जाएगा दूर

27 जून 2020

वैज्ञानिक कोरोना का इलाज ढूंढने के लिए प्रयासरत हैं
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने वाले 125 तत्वों की हुई पहचान, दवा बनाने में मिलेगी मदद

26 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोरोना से किशोरों की मौत होने के मामले दुर्लभ हैं(File Photo)
Health & Fitness

बच्चों और किशोरों में कोरोना से मौत के मामले बेहद कम, चौंकाता है यह अध्ययन

26 जून 2020

Corona Vaccine Update
Health & Fitness

Corona Vaccine: सुई, ओरल ड्रॉप या इनहेलर... किस रूप में कारगर होगी वैक्सीन?

26 जून 2020

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz ने लॉन्च की दो नई SUV, जानिए क्या है इनकी खास बातें
विज्ञापन
गर्मियों में एक गिलास जूस गर्मी से काफी राहत दिलाने का काम करता है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Sugarfree Summer Drinks: डायबिटीज के मरीजों को गर्मियों में करना चाहिए इन जूसों का सेवन, स्वास्थ्य के लिए है लाभकारी

26 जून 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Lifestyle

कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए क्या भारत भी है हर्ड इम्यूनिटी की राह पर, एक्सपर्ट कहते हैं 43 फीसद करती है काम

26 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
अश्वगंधा शरीर की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता को बढ़ाता है- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

Benefits of Ashwagandha: कई खतरनाक बीमारियों से बचाने में रामबाण है अश्वगंधा

26 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

Unlock 1.0: कहीं जूते-चप्पलों के साथ घर पर न आ जाए कोरोना वायरस, जानिए डिसइनफेक्ट करने का तरीका

26 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Yoga and Health

स्वस्थ हृदय के लिए बहुत खास हैं ये 3 योगासन, नियमित अभ्यास से नहीं होगी दिल से जुड़ी कोई बीमारी

26 जून 2020

कपल
Relationship

रिश्ते में घुलेगी मिठास रिश्ता बनेगा मजबूत, इन छोटी-छोटी बातों का रखें ध्यान

26 जून 2020

आम
Food

आम की किस्मों के बारे में जानकर ही जुंबा पर घुल जाएगी मिठास

26 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Travel

कितना सुरक्षित है होटल में रहना? किन चीजों का रखें ध्यान

26 जून 2020

लोग इम्यूनिटी को बढ़ाने के लिए कई तरहों की चीजों का सेवन करने लगे हैं- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

इम्यून सिस्टम को मजबूत करने के लिए खान-पान के साथ इन 3 बातों का रखें खास ध्यान

26 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

आखिर किस चीज के सेवन से बेहतर होगी सेक्स लाइफ?

25 जून 2020

विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने भी मास्क पहनने को सबसे अहम उपाय माना है
Health & Fitness

मेडिकल और फैब्रिक से लेकर रेस्पिरेटर तक, जानें आपके लिए कौन सा मास्क है जरूरी

25 जून 2020

मौत के मामले में कोरोना से भी खतरनाक है ये बीमारी- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

मौत के मामले में कोरोना से भी खतरनाक है ये बीमारी, हर साल बढ़ रहे मामले

25 जून 2020

एलोवेरा
Health & Fitness

विटामिन और मिनरल्स से भरपूर एलोवेरा के इन फायदों के बारे में जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

25 जून 2020

Drug License in India
Health & Fitness

'कोरोनिल' पर विवाद के बाद जानें भारत में कैसे मिलता है नई दवा का लाइसेंस?

25 जून 2020

relationship
relationship - फोटो : file photo
relationship
relationship
relationship
relationship - फोटो : pixa
relationship
relationship - फोटो : pixa
relationship
relationship
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited