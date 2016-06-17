बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
कुछ लड़कियां हमेशा रहती हैं कुंवारी, ये रही असली वजह
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 11:32 AM IST
ऐसी क्या वजह है जिससे ये किसी भी मर्द को अपने लायक नहीं समझती। जानिए वो कौन से कारण हैं जिस वजह से महिलाएं अकेला रहना ज्यादा पसंद करती हैं और कभी शादी करतीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5763b7384f1c1b591811b65a","slug":"reason-why-a-women-chose-to-be-single-for-long","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.