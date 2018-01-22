बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खजूर के बारे में ये 6 बातें यकीनन नहीं जानते होंगे आप
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 07:14 PM IST
हजार सालों से मिडिल ईस्ट और इंडस वैली में खजूर का इस्तेमाल किया जाता रहा है। पुरातात्विक साक्ष्यों के अनुसार, खजूर की पूर्वी अरब में 5530 और 5320 बीसी से खेती की जाती रही है। मिस्र के लोग खजूर का इस्तेमाल वाइन बनाने में भी करते थे।
