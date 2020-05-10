शहर चुनें

Happy Mothers Day: मां के प्रति महान हस्तियों के विचार

लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 10 May 2020 08:35 AM IST
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मई महीने के दूसरे रविवार को मदर्स डे मनाया जाता है। इस साल यह डे 10 मई को यानी आज मनाया जा रहा है। वैसे तो मां के लिए कोई एक निश्चित दिन नहीं होता है, लेकिन व्यस्त दिनचर्या के कारण यह दिन को मां के लिए समर्पित है। मां के दिए संस्कारों से ही बच्चों का भविष्य बनता है और वो अपने जीवन में कुछ अच्छा करते हैं। बड़ी से बड़ी हस्तियां भी अपने जीवन किए गए कामों का सारा श्रेय अपनी माता को देते हैं। मदर्स डे के खास मौके पर आज हम मां के महान हस्तियों के विचार बताएंगे।
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
मातृ दिवस
mothers day 2020 gift celebration party ideas
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Covid 19 Research: Scientists test drugs cancer depression high blood pressure treat coronavirus
वाल्डेमर हाफकिन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
lockdown recipe of raw banana dahi vada ingredients
संक्रमण के तीन दिन बाद से ही व्यक्ति के सूंघने की क्षमता प्रभावित हो रही है
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
How we should wear mask to prevent coronavirus prevention tips for covid 19 infection
mount abu
योगा
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
चाय
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
आयुर्वेदिक औषधि (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हैप्पी मदर्स डे
हैप्पी मदर्स डे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
