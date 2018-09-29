बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5baf264e867a5570f257b9ea","slug":"world-heart-day-reasons-what-causes-irregular-heart-beat-called-arrhythmia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
दिल की धड़कने हो बेकाबू तो हो जाएं सतर्क, बन सकते हैं इस बड़ी बीमारी का शिकार
लाइफस्टाइल डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 29 Sep 2018 12:44 PM IST
अगर बेवजह ही आपका दिल तेज या धीमी गति से धड़कने लगे तो आपको सावधान रहने की जरूरत है।क्या आप जानते हैं दिल की अनियमित धड़कन को 'एरिथमिया' कहते हैं, जो किसी भी व्यक्ति के लिए खतरनाक साबित हो सकती है।आमतौर पर दिल एक सामान्य गति से धड़कता है।लेकिन अगर आपकी धड़कने बिना किसी वजह के अक्सर अनियमित हो जाती है, तो यह आपके लिए खतरे की घंटी हो सकती है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5baf264e867a5570f257b9ea","slug":"world-heart-day-reasons-what-causes-irregular-heart-beat-called-arrhythmia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5baf264e867a5570f257b9ea","slug":"world-heart-day-reasons-what-causes-irregular-heart-beat-called-arrhythmia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5baf264e867a5570f257b9ea","slug":"world-heart-day-reasons-what-causes-irregular-heart-beat-called-arrhythmia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5baf264e867a5570f257b9ea","slug":"world-heart-day-reasons-what-causes-irregular-heart-beat-called-arrhythmia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5baf264e867a5570f257b9ea","slug":"world-heart-day-reasons-what-causes-irregular-heart-beat-called-arrhythmia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5baf264e867a5570f257b9ea","slug":"world-heart-day-reasons-what-causes-irregular-heart-beat-called-arrhythmia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5baf264e867a5570f257b9ea","slug":"world-heart-day-reasons-what-causes-irregular-heart-beat-called-arrhythmia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0924\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.