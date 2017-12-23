Download App
आपका शहर Close

DSSSB ने निकाली शिक्षकों के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी, योग्यता 12वीं पास

+बाद में पढ़ें

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 02:37 PM IST
Vacancy in Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board for teachers

दिल्ली सबऑर्डिनेट सर्विसेज सेलेक्‍शन बोर्ड ने शिक्षकों के लिए वैकेंसी निकाली है। इसके लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित क‌िए गए हैं। शैक्षणिक योग्यता पदों के अनुसार अलग-अलग है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

Comments

Browse By Tags

vacancy dsssb teachers job

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

10वीं पास के लिए इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट में नौकरी का मौका

Vacancy in Allahabad High Court for lift operator and mechanic post, eligibility 10th pass
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

केंद्रीय रेलवे में निकली टेक्नीशियन पद पर वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

vacancy in Indian railway at technician and physiotherapist post
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग में 8वीं पास के लिए वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

HSSC Recruitment for 282 fire station officer and other posts, eligibility 8th pass
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!