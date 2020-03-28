शहर चुनें

NCL: 10वीं पास के लिए सुनहरा मौका, बस एक पड़ाव करना होगा पार

जॉब डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 09:49 AM IST
NCL (Northern Coalfields Limited) Recruitment 2020 : नॉर्दर्न कोलफील्ड्स लिमिटेड (एनसीएल) में अनेक पदों पर भर्तियां शुरू होने जा रही हैं। ये भर्तियां ऑपरेटर और अकाउंटेंट के रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए होंगी। आपको बता दें कि इन पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया 16 मार्च, 2020 से शुरू होगी। आवेदन लिंक भी 16 मार्च, 2020 को सक्रिय होगा। इन पदों पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन मान्य होंगे। आवेदन से संबंधित पूरी जानकारी के लिए उम्मीदवार को विज्ञापन लिंक खबर में आगे की स्लाइड्स में दिया जा रहा है। इस नौकरी से संबंधित विस्तृत जानकारी के लिए अगली स्लाइड देखें।
