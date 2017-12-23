बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राजस्थान के रण में खतरनाक अमुजु से भिड़ेंगे विजेन्द्र, रात नौ बजे होगी बिग फाइट
Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 06:59 PM IST
देश के पेशेवर मुक्केबाज विजेन्द्र सिंह के लिए आज की रात काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण है। आज विजेन्द्र गुलाबी नगरी में अपना ओरिएंटल सुपर मिडिलवेट और डब्ल्यूबीओ एशिया पेसिफिक का खिताब बचाने के लिए रात नौ बजे रिंग में उतरेंगे। आज गुलाबी नगरी में विजेन्द्र सिंह का सामना घाना के बॉक्सर अर्नेस्ट अमुजु से होगा।
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
