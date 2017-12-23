Download App
राजस्थान के रण में खतरनाक अमुजु से भिड़ेंगे विजेन्द्र, रात नौ बजे होगी बिग फाइट

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 06:59 PM IST
vijendra singh will face Ghanaian boxer ernest amuzu in rajasthan rumble

देश के पेशेवर मुक्केबाज विजेन्द्र सिंह के लिए आज की रात काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण है। आज विजेन्द्र गुलाबी नगरी में अपना ओरिएंटल सुपर मिडिलवेट और डब्ल्यूबीओ एशिया पेसिफिक का खिताब बचाने के लिए रात नौ बजे रिंग में उतरेंगे। आज गुलाबी नगरी में विजेन्द्र सिंह का सामना घाना के बॉक्सर अर्नेस्ट अमुजु से होगा।

vijendra singh vs ernest amuzu rajasthan rumble jaipur

Your Story has been saved!