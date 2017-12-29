बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4626704f1c1bc5668b7da6","slug":"to-be-called-a-ghost-kuldhara-village-will-become-tourism-destination-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"194 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 '\u092d\u0942\u0924\u0939\u093e' \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0942\u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924, \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u200b\u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
194 साल से 'भूतहा' इस गांव में टूरिस्ट बिताएंगे रात, खौफनाक है इसकी कहानी
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 05:59 PM IST
इस भूतहा गांव में रात को रुकने से लोग खौफ खाते हैं। यह गांव करीब 194 साल से वीरान पड़ा है। इस गांव पर कई डाक्यूमेंट्री बन चुकी हैं। अब इसके दिन फिरने वाले हैं। हम बात कर रहे हैं राजस्थान के जैसलमेर से 18 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित कुलधरा गांव की। इस गांव को पुरातत्व विभाग ने पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।
