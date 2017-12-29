बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4610cf4f1c1b0e788b58a4","slug":"new-year-celebration-starts-today-for-three-days-in-mount-abu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0948\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0908\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924, \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
स्वैग से होगा न्यू ईयर का स्वागत, इस हिल स्टेशन पर तीन दिन चलेगा जश्न
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 03:31 PM IST
मरुभूमि के अकेले हिल स्टेशन पर नए साल के स्वागत में जो जश्न होगा, उसके गवाह दुनिया के कई देशों से आए लोग होंगे। आज से न केवल पर्यटकों की भीड़ बढ़ेगी, उन्हें रिझाने के लिए भी खास आयोजन होगा। दरअसल, राजस्थान पर्यटन विभाग की ओर से आज से वार्षिक 'विन्टर फेस्ट-2017' शुरू हुआ है। तीन दिवसीय इस फेस्ट के दौरान पूरा आबू शहर रंगबिरंगी संस्कृति, लोक कला, पारम्परिक खेल गतिविधियों के साथ साथ पर्यटकों एवं अतिथियों के लिए जीवन्त हो उठेगा। स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा गर्मजोशी से आतिथ्य सत्कार इस महोत्सव में चार चांद लगा देगा।
