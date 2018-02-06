बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हादसे में पैर खोकर भी रचा इतिहास, कर रही हैं एक और 'धमाका'
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:36 PM IST
एक हादसे ने जिसके पैर छिन लिए वो अपनी हिम्मत और जूनून के दम पर इतिहास रच गई। जयपुर फुट की मदद से डांस को उस स्तर पर ले गई कि लोग उसे अपना आदर्श मानने लगे। हम बात कर रहे हैं नृत्यांगना सुधा चंद्रन की। वे एक अनोखी डांस प्रस्तुति देने जा रही है। जिसमें वे कई 'विशेष' कलाकारों के साथ थिरकती नजर आएंगी।
